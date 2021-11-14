Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,396.60.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $12.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,533.59. The company had a trading volume of 73,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,832. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,479.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,427.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock valued at $31,149,691. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

