Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 116,280.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

RRC opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

