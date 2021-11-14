Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 122,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $160.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.70. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

