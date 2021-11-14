Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 100,345.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EYE opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EYE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

