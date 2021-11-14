Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 106,180.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,545 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

NYSE:BKU opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.34. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

