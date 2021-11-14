MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $5,793,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of VSAT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a P/E/G ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

