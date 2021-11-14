MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Community Bank System by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 6.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 459.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.