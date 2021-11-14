MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 637,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 327,699 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,174,000.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 0.52. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

