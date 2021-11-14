MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

