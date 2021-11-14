MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 327,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 73.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 695.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 80,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,502.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

