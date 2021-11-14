MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,435,000 after purchasing an additional 282,814 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADC opened at $69.87 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

