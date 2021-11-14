MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 434.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 354,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 288,574 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,041,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 294,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 121.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

