Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Shares Down 2.3%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

Mestek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Mestek, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.