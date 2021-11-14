Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRUS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 210.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 87.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Merus has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRUS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.