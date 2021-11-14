Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $898.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.