Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

