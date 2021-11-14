Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

NYSE MRK opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $212.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.