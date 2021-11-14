MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Up 6.8%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02. 1,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. Analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,399 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

