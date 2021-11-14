Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,086 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

