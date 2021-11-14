Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.87 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $25,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,419.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WING. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.61.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

