Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,349,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.42.

SSNC opened at $78.87 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

