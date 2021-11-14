Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 14,660 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,327,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,817 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

