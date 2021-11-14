Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

IQV stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.