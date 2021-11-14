Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.31

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.31 and last traded at $93.77, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,113 shares of company stock worth $3,647,283. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

