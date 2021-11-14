Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,751,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.71.

NYSE:MA opened at $363.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.11 and a 200-day moving average of $361.85. The company has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

