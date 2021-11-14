Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $363.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.71.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

