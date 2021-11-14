Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $419.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.18 and a fifty-two week high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.87.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

