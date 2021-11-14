Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 36,420 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,420 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.86. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

