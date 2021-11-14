Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $14.42 Million Investment in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 840,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,418,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Bright Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $191,000.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 21,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 103,762 shares of company stock worth $999,136 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.