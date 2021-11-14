Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3,010.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,838 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HSBC by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $328,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

