Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2,934.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in PVH were worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PVH by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH opened at $120.28 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Wedbush started coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.