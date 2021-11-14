Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 60,540 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,790.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $211.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.99. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.