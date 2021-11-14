Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 184.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synopsys by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 11.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $347.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.20 and a 52 week high of $348.85. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.