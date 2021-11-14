Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 126,709 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 93.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Capri were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

