Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,391,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.