Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,189 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,197,000 after buying an additional 562,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,148,000 after buying an additional 97,757 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $45.53 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

