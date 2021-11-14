Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 346,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,887,709 shares.The stock last traded at $24.30 and had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of research firms have commented on MQ. Truist began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

