Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

MKS stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 240.90 ($3.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.35.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

