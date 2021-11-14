Mariner LLC Sells 7,980 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

