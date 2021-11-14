Mariner LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after purchasing an additional 518,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

