Mariner LLC Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 148.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,738 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

