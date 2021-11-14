Mariner LLC Purchases 13,171 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 615,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,442,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after buying an additional 162,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 417,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

