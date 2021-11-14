Mariner LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,668 shares of company stock worth $31,768,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $175.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

