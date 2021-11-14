Mariner LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after buying an additional 2,794,993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,242,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after buying an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 194,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,111,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $72.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

