Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 86.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cerner by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

