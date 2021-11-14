Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $226,988,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. The stock has a market cap of $266.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.