Marc D. Stolzman Sells 3,618 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $302,139.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02.

NYSE RVLV opened at $84.98 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 550.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

