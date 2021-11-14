Marc D. Stolzman Sells 3,618 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $302,139.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02.
NYSE RVLV opened at $84.98 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 550.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
