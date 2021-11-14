Marc D. Stolzman Sells 3,205 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $84.98 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.
Several research firms recently commented on RVLV. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
