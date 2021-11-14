Marc D. Stolzman Sells 3,205 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $84.98 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RVLV. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

