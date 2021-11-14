Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after buying an additional 551,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after buying an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. 9,813,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,644,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

