Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Oil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $62,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

